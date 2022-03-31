Submit Release
2022 London Book Fair presents Memories of a Jewish Girl from Brooklyn

Author Releases Entertaining and Insightful Memoir

Her life in the new land was a whirlwind of events consisting of a passionate pursuit of a theatrical dream which led to...”
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helene Oelerich starts the first chapters of her memoir, Memories of a Jewish Girl from Brooklyn, by narrating her early childhood in Brooklyn after her family of Jewish origin immigrated to America to escape the Czar’s anti-Jewish campaign. Her life in the new land was a whirlwind of events consisting of a passionate pursuit of a theatrical dream, which led to her fate meeting with Johnny Carson, with whom she shared a short but wholesome relationship. Helene also delves inside her failed marriage to reflect and tell readers how her life dream changed to teaching children and how her second husband, Phil, plays an important role in her life.

In this book, Helene does not impart her story, but she has also shown a redeeming side of New York City, which might appear as a very impersonal and intimidating city to some.

“To a reader who is not native to New York City, the stories in this memoir demonstrate the humanity and welcoming character of neighborhoods within what may seem to some to be a very impersonal city...Each chapter resembles a short story with a specific theme carried along over several pages. These stories appear to have been written on different occasions.”
— Donna Ford, US Review of Books.

Memories of a Jewish Girl from Brooklyn
Written by Helene Meisner Oelerich

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

