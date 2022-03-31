Rustic Pathways x StudentUniverse Unveils “Travel For All”

Rustic Pathways students pause for a photo while delivering school education programs that promote cross-cultural exchange with local students in Fiji. Rustic Pathways students working on green projects that protect the natural environment and promote sustainability. Rustic Pathways students contributing to ongoing community infrastructure projects in Thailand.

New Travel For All solution upgrades Rustic Pathways’ commitment to address inclusion and champion transformative travel experiences.

MENTOR, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Rustic Pathways, in partnership with StudentUniverse, unveiled the evolution of its inclusion strategy. Rustic Pathways’s new ‘Travel For All’ protects and restores the company’s mission to empower students through innovative and responsible travel experiences, while also investing in student growth to create more opportunities to travel.

Since 2017, Rustic Pathways has committed over $700,000 in scholarships and financial aid to students. Now in partnership with StudentUniverse, Rustic Pathways will award flights in addition to full-tuition travel scholarships and financial aid.

“Our Travel For All solution is crucial in further expanding financial accessibility and inclusion on these programs. We are so excited to share these immersive learning experiences and the tools to create an impact with students this summer,” says Kayla Anzalone, Director, Special Projects at Rustic Pathways.

Rustic Pathways’s new ‘Travel For All’ portfolio has been set up to:

• Conserve the company’s commitment to making life-changing opportunities possible for students worldwide.

• Advance travel accessibility for all students, regardless of ability to pay.

• Improve our reach and scope to impact the future generation of globally-minded change makers.

The deadline for Rustic Pathways’ Service Program Financial Aid is April 21, 2022.

Students may apply here.

About Rustic Pathways

Founded in the outback of Australia in 1983, Rustic Pathways is one of the world’s leading student travel brands, with a renowned reputation for creativity, innovation and adventure. Through purposeful design, Rustic Pathways creates culturally-immersive programs for students ages 12 to 22. Rustic Pathways’s programs develop globally-minded self-aware students to identify their interests and passions, gain confidence, grow as individuals, and create positive impact at a local and global level. For more information call 800.321.4353 or visit www.rusticpathways.com.

About StudentUniverse

StudentUniverse is the world’s leading travel booking service for students and youth. The company launched in 2000 and was acquired by Flight Centre Travel Group in 2015. StudentUniverse is headquartered in Boston with offices in London, Toronto and the Philippines. StudentUniverse believes that travel is essential to a modern education. For more information visit www.studentuniverse.com.