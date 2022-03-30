Submit Release
Arrest Made In Clinton Homicide

March 30, 2022

Clinton, Iowa - This is not a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It is being shared as a result of the Division of Criminal Investigation and State Fire Marshal's assistance with this investigation.

On Saturday, March 26, 2022, the Clinton Fire Department and the Clinton Police Department responded to a 911 call reference a structure fire inside of 78 31st Ave North. Upon arrival, their attention was drawn to Apartment N and the Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire.

A deceased individual was found inside the apartment and the Clinton Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Clinton Medical Examiner, Clinton County Attorney’s Office, Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner launched a criminal investigation.

The decedent was identified as 41-year-old Dustin Christopher Doran, formerly of Newton, IA.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, an autopsy was performed by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. The State Medical Examiner has ruled the manner of Doran’s death a Homicide.

On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Clinton Police, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested Trevor Allan Jeorge Ward, age 30, for Murder In The First Degree and Arson In The First Degree.

Questions regarding this press release may be directed to Deputy Chief James Ballauer, Clinton Police Department, at (563) 243-1458. A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Photo of Trevor Ward

Photo of Tervor Ward

 

