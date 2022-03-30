Submit Release
Senate Bill 1020 Printer's Number 1523

PENNSYLVANIA, March 30 - An Act authorizing the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to Kyle A. and Tamara J. Boltz certain lands situate in Union Township, Lebanon County, in exchange for Kyle A. and Tamara J. Boltz's granting and conveying certain lands to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, to be added to those existing lands at Swatara State Park; and authorizing the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey to Erdenheim Farm (EQ), L.P., certain lands situate in Whitemarsh and Springfield Townships, Montgomery County, in exchange for Erdenheim Farm (EQ), L.P., causing to convey to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania a tract of land to be added to Marsh Creek State Park.

