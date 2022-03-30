2022 London Book Fair presents Uprooting the Poison Tree

An inspiring book for those wishing to balance science, spiritual pursuit, and family all at once

[This book] provides a good role model for those who are not satisfied with a single or narrow pursuit in life, but aiming at multiple goals...” — Amazon Customer Review

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brilliant mind of Myra Weiner showcases her impressions from her surroundings, experiences, and relationships, and how she was able to associate these reflections with things relevant to her profession, thus creating deep and exquisite metaphors. Uprooting the Poison Tree is a book full of insights that would leave readers contemplating how their inner and outer world works and of clear-cut perceptions that would sate readers’ yearning for wisdom.

In Uprooting The Poison Tree, the author chronicles how her simple fascination with nature and biology led her to fulfill this dream professionally and personally. Be that as it may, her journey was not easy, as trials and tribulations such as gender discrimination in her workplace and toxic relationships keep on causing ripples in her life. Amidst all these difficulties, Weiner persevered, and this perseverance catapulted her to become a successful corporate toxicologist for a large chemical company.

This book will gratify the appetite of those who are engrossed in science, those who had been through abusive or unrewarding relationships, women in male-dominated professions, those seeking spiritual connections and meaning in religious practices, and those trying to find a soulmate later in life.

“The book tells the story of the author’s colorful life in plain yet vivid language. It provides a good role model for those who are not satisfied with a single or narrow pursuit in life, but aiming at multiple goals including scientific interest, spiritual longings, and family love.”

— Amazon Customer Review.

Dr. Myra L. Weiner is an internationally-recognized toxicologist and has authored over 40 research publications. She is certified by the American Board of Toxicology and is a fellow of the Academy of Toxicological Sciences.

Uprooting the Poison Tree

Written by Myra L. Weiner, PhD

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.