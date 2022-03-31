Submit Release
Colleging Selected as College Planning Resource for Y-12 Federal Credit Union Members

Y-12 FCU offers Colleging to help members with the college planning journey.

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU REVL LLC (CURevl) announced Y-12 Federal Credit Union is the latest credit union to offer CURevl’s new resource, Colleging, to help members plan for college.

“We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring to individuals embarking on the next phase of their journey by attending college. We strive to live the credit union motto of ‘people helping people’ in every aspect of our business. This partnership is just another example of that creed being lived out,” said Alicia Strange, Director, Community and Public relations.

CURevl knows financial literacy is a priority for our clients and their members. Paying for college is the first big financial transaction in a young member’s life journey. Our goal is to make it as painless as possible.

“Getting your acceptance letter should be a time of celebration, not panic,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at CURevl. “Our hope is Colleging gives families peace of mind during this exciting time.”

For additional information on college planning and CURevl, visit colleging.com.


About CU Revl LLC
CU REVL LLC (CURevl) is a Texas based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to attract new younger members. Capital market solutions help credit unions manage liquidity.

About Y-12 Federal Credit Union
Y-12 Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution headquartered in Oak Ridge, TN, with 14 branches located in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Knox, Roane and Sevier counties serving over 114,000 members. Membership is open to businesses and individuals that live, work, worship, or attend school in our eight-county service area

Stacy Lumadue
CU Revl
+1 916-662-1270
