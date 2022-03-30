West TN Lane Closure Report March 30-April 6, 2022

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

District 47 - West TN – Northern MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, March 30 through Wednesday, April 6, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-436: Beginning Monday, February 14 through Thursday, August 18: The replacement of the bridge on SR 436 (Reedy Creek Road) LM 0.68 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. Restrictions: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 16’ lane restriction. Temporary signals will be in place.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH. Restrictions: Beginning February 14, 2022, Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 2’ shoulder.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 & LM 26.0 to LM 24.45. Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 11, 2021: Traffic has been reduced to one lane in the northbound direction with a 10’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 25.5 SBL and LM 24.5 NBL. The southbound direction will lane shift onto the northbound lanes of US 51for two-way traffic between LM 25.5 to LM 24.5.

OBION COUNTY, (SR-3) US 51: The repair of bridges on Hwy 51 (SR 3) over Troy Creek and Davidson Creek. Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 18, 2021: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the northbound and southbound directions with an 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 10.28 and LM 10.48 at Troy Creek. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the north and southbound directions with a 11’ 6” lane restriction on SR 3 between LM 12.64 and LM 12.44 at Davidson Creek. The speed limit will be reduced from 55 MPH to 45 MPH on SR 3 from LM 11.47 to LM 12.64 northbound and on SR 3 from LM 12.64 to LM 11.47 southbound.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, March 30 through Wednesday, April 6, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-188: There will be temporary lane closures for reclamation and resurfacing on SR 188 from SR 54 to Gibson County Line. One lane will remain open during paving operations. During epoxy overlay of bridges there will be a detour in place. (TBD on Dates for epoxy overlay due to material availability.)

DECATUR COUNTY, US 412 (SR-20): Installation of signals will cause possible lane closures on SR 20 (West Main Street) @ SR 69 (Tennessee Avenue) in Parsons. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The grading, drainage and paving on SR 128 from south of Pyburns Drive to north of SR 226 (Airport Road). Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-1: There will be temporary daytime lane closures east and westbound on SR 1 for repair of bridges on SR 1 over I-40. One lane will always remain open.

Wednesday, March 30 through Wednesday, April 6, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0 to MM 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR 1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: The repair of bridge on Wildersville Rd over I-40. Wednesday, March 30 through Wednesday, April 6, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

Closed until May 2022: Wildersville Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for bridge repair. Detours will be posted for traffic. This closure will be in place for the duration of the project.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, April 6 through Wednesday, April 13, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left and right lane closures from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for bridge repair.

Friday, April 8, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, April 11, 6:00 a.m.: Intermittent Lane closures on I‐40 east and westbound from near the SR 22 interchange (Exit 108) to east of the Wildersville Road overpass for installation of Phase II traffic control. The Phase II traffic control will close the I‐40 eastbound lanes and utilize crossovers for head‐to‐head, single lane traffic on the I‐40 westbound lanes. The Phase II traffic control will allow for hydrodemolition of the existing deck in Spans 3 and 4. Weather Permitting.

Restrictions: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 60MPH speed limit and 12’ width restriction.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-100: The construction of turn lanes on SR 100 at the intersection of SR 104 including grading, drainage, signals, and paving may cause temporary lane closures. Motorist should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70

(SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, March 30 through Wednesday, April 6, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

Thursday, March 31 through Tuesday, April 5, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have one lane closed in both directions to relocate barrier rail and to repair the roadway.

Restrictions: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound from MM 82.1 to MM 88.5.

One Lane Closed until Spring of 2022: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, April 6 through Wednesday, April 13, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-223:

Monday, November 8 through approximately May 27, 2022: (SR 223) Shady Grove Road is closed at LM 2.28 for bridge replacement. Detours are in place.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest

MAINTENANCE:

Thursday, March 31 through Wednesday, April 6, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings on an as needed basis.

FAYETTE COUNTY, I-40 MM 38 to MM 40:

Tuesday, March 22 through Wednesday, April 6, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 38.0 to mile marker 40.0 to allow for drilling for SR 194 Extension. Weather Permitting.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196:

Monday, February 28 through approximately Monday, August 22: (SR 193) Macon Road will be reduced to one lane at LM 11.48 for bridge replacement from. Temporary signals will be in place.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40:

Friday, April 1, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, April 4, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 eastbound between

Exit 6 (Warford St.) and Exit 8 (Austin Peay Hwy) will have a temporary lane closure to allow for joint repair on the Wolf River Bridge. One lane will remain open to traffic. Expect Delays Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Friday, April 8, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, April 11, 6:00 a.m.: I-40 eastbound between Exit 6 (Warford St.) and Exit 8 (Austin Peay Hwy) will have a temporary lane closure to allow for joint repair on the Wolf River Bridge. One lane will remain open to traffic. Expect Delays. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70) & SR-15 (US-64):

Wednesday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 5, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between SR 15 (US 64) and SR 177 to perform detailed pavement work at each intersection. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70):

Wednesday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 5, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between I-40 and Tillman St. to perform detailed pavement work at each intersection. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 (US-70):

Wednesday, March 30 and Tuesday, April 5, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nightly lane closures between I-40 and Tillman St. for asphalt paving and traffic markings. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-57 from SR-14 to Poplar Ave.:

Wednesday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 5, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between Jackson Avenue (SR 14) and Poplar Avenue for safety improvements. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 Interchange to near Perkins Extended:

Wednesday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 5, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of

US72 (SR 57) from near Perkins Extended to the I-240 interchange will cause temporary, single lane closures through September 30, 2022. Weather permitting, daytime single lane closures will take place from 9:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. on specific days following the nighttime work.

Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 to Perkins Extended:

Wednesday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 5, 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. There will be daily lane closures between Perkins Extd. and I-240 for safety improvements. Resurfacing will follow. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-175: The resurfacing on SR 175 from Hacks Cross Road (LM 17.70) to near Planter’s Trace Lane (LM 20.80) will cause temporary lane closures daily. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-177:

Wednesday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 5, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures along SR 177 north and southbound near I-40 to allow for signal upgrades and safety improvements. One lane in each direction will remain open to traffic at all times. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 Random On-Call Signing:

Wednesday, March 23 through Tuesday, March 29, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures to remove overhead signs, catwalks, and lighting, on overhead structures. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

• I-55 NB at I-55/ I-240 junction, at I-240 MM 25.2–MM 25.6; 1 lane CLOSED; 1 lane will remain OPEN.

• I-240 WB at I-240/I-55 junction, at I-240 MM 25.2–MM 25.6; 2 lanes CLOSED; 1 lane will remain OPEN.

• I-240 EB, MM 23.0–MM 24.0; 2 Lanes CLOSED, 1 lane OPEN.

• I-240 EB EXIT 23B will be CLOSED.

• SR 277 NB and SB, MM 1.6–MM 2.3, 2 lanes CLOSED, 1 lane will remain open

• SR 277 NB and SB EXITS to Union Avenue will be CLOSED consecutively.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.