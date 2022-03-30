2022 London Book Fair presents On Freedom and Revolt: A Comparative Investigation

Combined Message and Comparative Context from Historical Icons: Albert Camus and Martin Luther King Jr.

I was particularly drawn to the passion they both had for fighting for people’s rights, eliminating oppression, and pursuing freedom for all even if it meant risking their lives for the very people.” — Amazon Customer Review

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK — Author Carl E. Moyler will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled, On Freedom and Revolt: A Comparative Investigation. In a comparative context, the book will tackle two famous historical figures towards gaining freedom and pushing revolt. These two were Albert Camus and Martin Luther King Jr., who was born and lived as living witnesses to the economic, political, and social problems of their time and place. Neither man backs down to fight and stand in the presence of oppression, tyranny, racism, extralegal killings, exploitation, war, and do nothing. Therefore, their response was based on their calling to have a revolt for unity.

“I enjoyed reading On Freedom and revolt which is a comparative study between Albert Camus and Martin Luther King, Jr. It made me imagine how it was to live during their time when injustice and racism existed. I was particularly drawn to the passion they both had for fighting for people’s rights, eliminating oppression, and pursuing freedom for all even if it meant risking their lives for the very people. This book made me understand that these people proved to be significant and didn’t just think about themselves but about making a difference in this world.”

— Amazon Customer Review.

“In an incredibly detailed work spanning multiple chapters, Moyer compares the mindset and background of both men and their strategies to reach their goals. The book doesn’t just stop at their writing or activism; it also goes an extra step most comparisons won’t go, and contrasts the consequences both men faced for their activism. Moyer truly leaves no stone unturned when examining the lives of both men and even comparing their ultimate fates.”

— Reviewed by Arthur Thares, Hollywood Book Review.

On Freedom and Revolt: A Comparative Investigation

Written by: Carl E. Moyler

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.