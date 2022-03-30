2022 London Book Fair presents: Jeannie Ann’s Grandma Has Breast Cancer

Author Creates Heartfelt Story to Educate Children on the Impact Breast Cancer can have on Friends and Family Members

Author Diane Davies will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled, Jeannie Ann’s Grandma Has Breast Cancer. A sentimental children's book that looks up if you still have your grandparents in your life. It is about witty and adorable Jeannie Ann, who learns that her grandma has cancer. Fears, questions, emotions, and processes will come to many challenges physically, mentally, and emotionally. With the full support of their family and Jeannie Ann, they support their grandmother and mother in the treatment, pain, loss, and hope for recovery. It is a story written with love, honesty, and understanding to be read to children of all ages.

“Jeannie Ann’s Grandma Has Breast Cancer makes understanding the scary diagnosis of breast cancer easier for kids to relate to and understand. Diane did a fabulous job with the story, and the illustrators are wonderful! I am giving the book to two friends who have breast cancer in their family. I know it will help everyone. Thanks, Diane, please keep up your amazing storytelling!”

— Julie Hicks, Amazon Customer Review.

“The vocabulary and narrative sometimes veer from the basic language of picture books into more complex grammar and sentence structure for older readers. Since the etiology, diagnosis, and emotional impact of cancer on families is also intricate, the complexity of the narrative is understandable and allows the adult reader to initiate conversations and to guide the child through the steps of understanding breast cancer and its treatment.”

— Reviewed by Kate Robinson, US Review of Books.

Jeannie Ann’s Grandma Has Breast Cancer

Written by: Diane Davies

