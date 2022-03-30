2022 London Book Fair presents NOTHING BUT THE BEST: A Guide to Preaching Powerful Sermons

Author Shares Her Practices in Preaching for Future Preachers and Present Preachers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dr. Hyveth Williams has published her book title, NOTHING BUT THE BEST: A Guide to Preaching Powerful Sermons. This masterpiece proves beneficial to all who desire to improve their preaching prowess. The experienced preacher will look back on the best practices of preaching, and hone their preaching skills. On the other hand, the inexperienced preacher will learn how to avoid the common pitfalls of preaching and how to prepare and effectively preach biblically sound and practical sermons. Furthermore, the author's book is a blissful resource for present and future female preachers.

“Your book is as thorough and comprehensive a study of all aspects of preaching as I have ever encountered. You do an excellent job of discussing, even describing the various types and methods of preaching. You point to the various delivery options and the techniques that work best with each one. There is an excellent section on hermeneutics and how to move from text to topic to sermon. You do a great job in discussing literary genres and how each genre best lends itself to the preaching task.”

— Marvin A. McMickle, Ph.D., President/Professor of Church, Leadership, Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School, New York.

“This book is for me a well-needed piece of writing about transformation. It captures the author’s transformation in the ministry of preaching — from the infancy of innocent desire to the maturity of unfolding the Word of God to the hearts of men with authentic, biblical, and life-changing power. For ministers, and preachers to do — to reflect, prepare, and then preach with power.”

— Orlando Moncrieffe, Amazon Customer Review.

NOTHING BUT THE BEST: A Guide to Preaching Powerful Sermons

Written by: Dr. Hyveth Williams

