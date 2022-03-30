Submit Release
2022 London Book Fair presents Lois, A Woman of Valor

Poignant New Novel of Love and Loss Plays with Readers’ Emotions

Lois, A Woman of Valor shares a story of how someone’s courage, happiness, and even suffering can inspire others to live more boldly and freely.”
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author William Zuspan releases his book, Lois, A Woman of Valor, a true story that narrates how fate gave two lost and lonely souls a second chance at love.

Bill and Lois, the novel’s main protagonists, had their first encounter teaching in Sunday school where they exchanged friendly looks and educating techniques. Things were going smoothly between them. However, certain circumstances led the two protagonists to part ways. More than ten years have elapsed, and their paths have crossed again. Their rekindled friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship and then into a fruitful marriage. They were what each other needed after both of them had failed marriages, but fate pulls a tricky card that will separate Bill and Lois again – and this time, there would be no reuniting.

Lois, A Woman of Valor shares a story of how someone’s courage, happiness, and even suffering can inspire others to live more boldly and freely.

William graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology from Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He had been in the advertising industry for forty years. He lives in Tallahassee, Florida, where he enjoys his retirement years with his wife, Lenore.

Lois, A Woman of Valor
Written by William H. Zuspan
Paperback |
Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

