2022 London Book Fair presents The Unexpected: Wives Who Have Surprising Affairs and the Husbands Who Love Them

This extremely well-written, excellent book will have your mind in places it may have never been before! No matter what kind of a novel you love to read, there’s something here for everyone...” — Amazon Customer Review

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marriage is a union of two individuals. However, many people get married with so much love and happiness yet end up misfortunate during their marriage. The published book titled, The Unexpected: Wives who have surprising affairs and the husbands who love them, Chris Dawson, is the classic example. This superb book tells us that it is clear that most women marry for love and may still love their husbands. But, for a variety of reasons, she finds herself unexpectedly seduced or otherwise seeks sexual gratification or stimulation from someone other than the man she married.

The reasons a wife chooses to start an affair or is seduced into an affair are many, varied, and may surprise all who have either been curious or who have lived this experience. For sure, do not discount the frequency of this phenomenon. The objective is to inform and open the eyes to the reality of life as a couple in a very competitive world.

“Whoa! The title of this book is perfect for what you will find within the pages. This extremely well-written, excellent book will have your mind in places it may have never been before! No matter what kind of a novel you love to read, there’s something here for everyone — eye-opening, fascinating, intriguing, and unexpected!” — Amazon Customer Review.

"This interesting book of 9 stories and two ‘epilogues’ make “50 Shades...” look like a children’s book according to one reference. Recommend reading to all Males and Females who have ever known of a couple where one member has an affair. Readers will see that marriage with good communication can and will go through anything. Men must know why their wives are at risk of an affair. “

Chris Dawson has been a writer of various subjects of a scientific nature for more than thirty years. In the field of psychology and psychological cases, Chris became aware of a significant number of ladies who for one reason or the other partner stepped out of their marriage and had affairs.

They sought adventure, extra romance, or stimulation outside of the bounds of an otherwise happy marriage. He also saw many husbands who had wives whom they knew, feared, or suspected of having affairs. The reasons were many and out of this background, his scientific and actively fertile mind started writing fiction with bits and pieces of real-life facts.

The Unexpected: Wives Who Have Surprising Affairs and the husbands who love them

Written by: Chris Dawson

