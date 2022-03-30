Submit Release
ADOT introduces new Public Service Announcement about work zone safety.

The link to that video is here: https://vimeo.com/685493235

PHOENIX – Motorists who drive over the 55 mph speed limit while traveling through the Arizona Department of Transportation’s largest-ever urban freeway reconstruction project could end up getting a ticket as ADOT increases its efforts to encourage motorists to slow down in the project work zone. 

In the Phoenix-metro area, the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project stretches for 11 miles from the Loop 202 Santan/South Mountain Freeway interchange to I-17 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The ADOT project team is initiating a campaign to raise awareness of work zone safety that includes added Department of Public Safety patrols in the area.

“The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is one of the most visible work zones in the state, but speeding through any work zone can be deadly and costly for drivers, their passengers and of course workers in these zones,” said Project Manager Amy Ritz. 

She added, “One aspect of this project that has taken me by surprise is the number of people who risk their lives, and the lives of others every day, to save about three minutes. That’s how much time you save if you drive these 11 miles at 75 mph compared to the posted 55 mph limit. The time it takes to listen to a hit song is not worth someone’s life.”

In addition to the added enforcement, ADOT is using overhead message signs and billboards to share safety information and has produced a public service announcement  featuring I-10 Broadway Curve project team members asking drivers to slow down. 

Whether a work zone is a major construction project or a one-day repair and maintenance job, drivers should expect the unexpected, always obey speed limits, never drive distracted or impaired, and be especially vigilant and patient.  

For more information: https://i10broadwaycurve.com/work-zone-safety/

I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

 

