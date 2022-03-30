2022 London Book Fair presents Advice from the Penguins!

Psychologist Turned Photographer & Author Exhibits Immense Love For Wildlife Photography

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dr. Muriel McClellan has published her wildlife photography book titled, Advice from the Penguins. It is a forty-page book filled with seemingly alive photographs of penguins that will transport anyone into the penguins’ habitat. Aside from the astonishing images, Dr. McClellan also incorporates reflections about life which she has drawn from the photos she has taken herself. She went on a trip to South Georgia in the Southern Ocean and several trips to Antarctica to photograph penguins. While there, she met many penguins who shared their ideas.

This book not only offers beautiful images, but ones that elicit the readers' interpretations, and reinforces advice from the author’s years of practice as a psychologist.

“Purchased this book for my 8-year-old grandson. We very much enjoy the vibrant and captivating photos. He can read almost all of the words unassisted. It is a book that transcends age groups, the advice, and insight from those clever penguins is useful to everyone. Makes a great gift; birthday, just because, or even for a graduate.” — Amazon Customer Review.

“I have followed Dr. McClellan’s photography for a few years. I wanted to purchase this book to enjoy some of her photographs at home, in my hands! I loved the advice and enjoyed the words along with the photographs. Let’s do some more books, Muriel!” — Audrey K. Dhillon, Amazon Customer Review.

Dr. Muriel McClellan practiced as a psychologist in Scottsdale, Arizona for over 35 years. She advised people with a variety of family issues. However, her dream had been to become an accomplished photographer. She started taking photography classes with Arizona Highways PhotoScapes. One of those workshops was photographing hummingbirds in Madera Canyon. That is when she fell in love with photographing wildlife.

Advice from the Penguins

Written by: Dr. Muriel McClellan

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.