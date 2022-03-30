Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,697 in the last 365 days.

2022 London Book Fair presents Advice from the Penguins!

Psychologist Turned Photographer & Author Exhibits Immense Love For Wildlife Photography

...I loved the advice and enjoyed the words along with the photographs. Let’s do some more books, Muriel!”
— Audrey K. Dhillon, Amazon Customer Review

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dr. Muriel McClellan has published her wildlife photography book titled, Advice from the Penguins. It is a forty-page book filled with seemingly alive photographs of penguins that will transport anyone into the penguins’ habitat. Aside from the astonishing images, Dr. McClellan also incorporates reflections about life which she has drawn from the photos she has taken herself. She went on a trip to South Georgia in the Southern Ocean and several trips to Antarctica to photograph penguins. While there, she met many penguins who shared their ideas.

This book not only offers beautiful images, but ones that elicit the readers' interpretations, and reinforces advice from the author’s years of practice as a psychologist.

“Purchased this book for my 8-year-old grandson. We very much enjoy the vibrant and captivating photos. He can read almost all of the words unassisted. It is a book that transcends age groups, the advice, and insight from those clever penguins is useful to everyone. Makes a great gift; birthday, just because, or even for a graduate.” — Amazon Customer Review.

“I have followed Dr. McClellan’s photography for a few years. I wanted to purchase this book to enjoy some of her photographs at home, in my hands! I loved the advice and enjoyed the words along with the photographs. Let’s do some more books, Muriel!” — Audrey K. Dhillon, Amazon Customer Review.

Dr. Muriel McClellan practiced as a psychologist in Scottsdale, Arizona for over 35 years. She advised people with a variety of family issues. However, her dream had been to become an accomplished photographer. She started taking photography classes with Arizona Highways PhotoScapes. One of those workshops was photographing hummingbirds in Madera Canyon. That is when she fell in love with photographing wildlife.

Advice from the Penguins
Written by: Dr. Muriel McClellan
Hardcover |
Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

2022 London Book Fair presents Advice from the Penguins!

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.