Pavement Preservation Work Starting on Interstate 70 in Fulton County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, will begin work Tuesday, April 5, cleaning and inspecting pipes on Interstate 70 from Amaranth, Brush Creek, Union and Bethel townships, Fulton County to the Bedford County Line.

Starting Tuesday, the contractor will close the left lane of I-70 westbound, from mile marker 156 to 160. Traffic will be temporarily reduced to a single lane in the work zone. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles. Short delays may be possible.

This overall project consists of pavement preservation on approximately 15 miles of I-70 westbound, rehabilitation of five existing bridge structures, and the replacement of an existing metal arch culvert with a precast R.C. box culvert. The work includes resurfacing, the application of high friction surface treatment, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, improved signs and pavement markings, and tree trimming.

The $11 million multi-year project is weather dependent and is planned to be completed by November 2023, with a seasonal shutdown at the end of the 2022 construction season.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

