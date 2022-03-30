Route 2021 Liberty Way Lane Restrictions Begin Friday in Lincoln Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing pipeline work on Liberty Way (Route 2021) in Lincoln Borough, Allegheny County will begin Friday, April 1 weather permitting.

Crews from Proline Pipeline will conduct gas pipeline work on Liberty Way between Sunset Lane and Deer Lane. Work will occur daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through early June. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Jessie Gorby at 412-258-4443.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #