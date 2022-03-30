2022 London Book Fair presents The GrayStar Theory

Author Leaves Readers Awestruck with Supernatural Science-Fiction Novel

This novel is just the perfect blend of romance and comedy for a lighthearted, enjoyable read and spiced up with science fiction for a thrilling tang.” — Authors Press Representative

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virgil Ballard releases his work of fiction, The GrayStar Theory, which sets the limelight on the timid and withdrawn protagonist, Jason Morely. Beneath the surface of Jason’s crippling shyness and reserved demeanor, lies a rare talent that most would struggle to comprehend – he can levitate objects. However, Jason starts to break down his walls for his girlfriend, and in doing so, they have the time of their lives exploring the possibilities of Jason’s potential. The novel reaches its climax when Jason’s gift leads them to encounters with “MIB” and contact with an alien.

Born into a ranching family in 1927, Virgil Ballard spent the first fifty years of his life on horseback and ranching. In the later years, he established a real estate company and is still pursuing that endeavor currently. His years spent on the saddle gifted him with wisdom, humor, and common sense, which he shares to others through his writings.

The GrayStar Theory

Written by Virgil Ballard

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.