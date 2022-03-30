WHATEVER IT TAKES NATIONS’ 13-YEAR-OLD TRACK STAR ARIA PEARCE TO COMPETE AT STANFORD INVITATIONAL THIS WEEKEND
The track and field prodigy is set to race against high school stars at this year’s Stanford InvitationalLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising star and sprinting sensation Aria Pearce is soon to become a household name among elite track athletes and sprinters. Aria will be showing off her speed at Stanford’s Invitational event on April 1st and 2nd. Ranked as the #1 middle school athlete, Aria Pearce competes among top-tier high school elites. In recent competitions, she has proven herself to be a formidable opponent to athletes of all ages. She has worked with Whatever It Takes, a nonprofit that supports some of the nation’s top young athletes, leading up to the event.
Hailing from the small town of Sharon Springs, Kansas, Aria’s story is inspiring to young runners everywhere. Recently, Aria dominated at the Adidas Indoor Nationals. She qualified for the 60M finals with her prelim time of 7.81 seconds and finishing first in her heat. She also qualified for the 200M finals with her prelim time of 25.57 seconds, putting her in third place. Based on her performance at this event, we can expect Aria to make a big splash at this week’s invitational.
The Stanford Invitational is a highly anticipated event for high school track and field athletes. Since its inception in 1975, the Stanford Invitational has hosted some of the top student athletes. This year, the Stanford Invitational is expecting to host over 3,300 athletes. As the meet celebrates its 41st year, spectators all across the country are excited to see Aria Pearce in motion.
For interview requests and press reception, contact Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates or (323) 420-6575 at lajass365@gmail.com
Lynn Jeter
Lynn Allen Jeter and Associates
+1 323-933-8007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn