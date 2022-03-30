WHATEVER IT TAKES NATIONS’ 13-YEAR-OLD TRACK STAR ARIA PEARCE TO COMPETE AT STANFORD INVITATIONAL THIS WEEKEND

About

Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates (LAJ) is the premier Public Relations and Special Events firm in Los Angeles, CA. LAJ possesses over 30 years of industry experience to assist you in designing and producing comprehensive, culturally sensitive public relations, marketing campaigns, and special events. With a client list that reads like the Who’s Who of the entertainment, political, and business worlds, LAJ has all the essentials to make your publicity and special event wishes come true.

lynnallenjeterandassociates.com