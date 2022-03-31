XCentium Achieves a Milestone in OrderCloud Specialization
Product-focused partner specialization awarded after completing a rigorous enablement process
We are proud to be the first partner to achieve the OrderCloud Specialization.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XCentium, an award-winning digital consultancy, today announced that it has earned specialization in OrderCloud by Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software.
— Amrit Raj, Managing Partner, XCentium
XCentium has completed a practice-wide product immersion including verification of product enablement requirements, creation of a dedicated capable and scalable practice including proven customer success in OrderCloud.
The Sitecore Practice Specialization Framework (PSF) is a way to surface and highlight Partners’ product skills and capabilities, giving partners and customers a head start on project success. This OrderCloud-ready designation enables Sitecore customers to recognize a specialized solutions partner, increasing customer confidence and reducing project risks to help maximize ROI.
"We are proud to be the first partner to achieve the OrderCloud Specialization,” said Amrit Raj, Managing Partner, XCentium. “Innovation and technical expertise in Sitecore is at the heart of our company. We look forward to working with more organizations to deliver transformational results on OrderCloud as well as the many offerings in Sitecore’s composable ecosystem.”
“Practice specialization is the next step in the evolution of Sitecore’s Solution Partner Program, and we are happy to see XCentium join the list of Solution Partners who have achieved this milestone. Specialization reflects a significant investment in time and resources and shows a level of commitment that we at Sitecore - and our customers, greatly appreciate.” – said Debra Pfundstein, Global Vice President, Partner Success at Sitecore.
More information can be found about the Practice Specialization Framework Program on the Sitecore Partner Network: https://partners.sitecore.com/
About XCentium
For a decade, XCentium has produced award-winning digital experiences while helping clients create value by aligning technology with business objectives. XCentium is known for excellence in delivery, deep technological expertise, and knowledge of the Sitecore suite of products across content, commerce, and experience management. XCentium specialties include Commerce, CMS, Digital Strategy, User Experience, and Cloud. XCentium is a Sitecore Platinum Partner in addition to being a Sitecore Specialized Partner in Sitecore Experience Platform and Commerce, and Sitecore Content Hub.
Samantha Goble
XCentium
samantha.goble@xcentium.com
