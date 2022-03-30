Submit Release
Ensure Reliable Performance With New SMA Panel Mount Receptacles For Microwave Components

Amphenol RF expands its SMA panel mount portfolio with a high frequency, stainless steel 2-hole flange flat tab termination ideal for microwave applications.

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to expand our high-frequency SMA panel mount receptacle series with an additional 2-hole flange configuration. This stainless steel SMA jack features a flat tab termination style and offers high durability and abrasion resistance in a variety of operating environments. SMA panel mount receptacles are ideal for PCB designs in commercial, industrial and military microwave component applications.

The SMA panel mount receptacle jack is constructed from high-strength stainless steel with a gold-finished body and a gold contact. This connector offers reliable electrical performance up to 18 GHz and is available in a 2-hole flange configuration. The two holes are typically mounted horizontally to the housing. The 0.005-inch flat tab contact is epoxy captivated to prevent damage due to rotations and provides improvements in RF leakage for better overall performance.

This 2-hole flange jack joins a robust portfolio of fully customizable SMA panel mount connectors. This series includes both 2 and 4-hole flange configurations and various termination options including post contacts with extended PTFE insulators as well as solder cups, tabs and slotted contacts. These RF connectors are often used in RF amplifiers, attenuators, couplers, detectors and microwave filters.

