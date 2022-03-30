Junior League of Los Angeles to Host 3rd Annual Touch-A-Truck™ Event at Westfield Topanga & Village in Canoga Park
JLLA invites children and adults of all ages to climb aboard a variety of vehicles at the 3rd Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Sunday, April 24, 2022LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junior League of Los Angeles (JLLA) invites families with children of all ages and adults alike to climb aboard a variety of vehicles at the 3rd Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
“We're thrilled to be hosting our 3rd year of Touch-A-Truck™,” said JLLA President, Sarah Christian. “This annual community event not only gives kids a chance to get their wiggles out and expand their growing minds by exploring trucks and vehicles, but proceeds from the event go right back into our community focus areas. We help strengthen the self-esteem and empowerment of transition-aged foster youth and provide educational opportunities for unserved students seeking higher education.”
Touch-A-Truck™ is a family-friendly event designed to allow children to explore, climb, and touch vehicles of all shapes and sizes. There will be fun for everyone in the family – meet the people who build, protect, and serve Los Angeles County or get creative at the arts and crafts table.
Among the vehicles on display at this year’s event will be a Fire-in-Motion firetruck with a splash zone where kids can enjoy playing in the water. 1-800-Got-Junk will also be dropping beach balls out of their truck bed for a fun game. Guests can see a fire truck, police car, and construction vehicles up close, as well as experience The Mosquito S.W.A.T Lab program. S.W.A.T. provides fun and educational activities that promote student comprehension and learning.
Touch-A-Truck™ event attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy face painting, kids’ games, and the musical stylings of DJ Portira’s DJ Truck. Food trucks will also be on-site offering lunch and snacks for purchase.
“We are incredibly excited to partner with the Junior League of Los Angeles and host their third annual Touch-a-Truck™ event at Westfield Topanga & The Village,” said Audra Cheney, Marketing Director, Westfield Topanga & The Village. “We see this as a wonderful opportunity for the families in our local community to connect with and celebrate the individuals who take care of our community day and night.”
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (quiet hours from 9-11 a.m. for children sensitive to sounds)
Location: Westfield Topanga & The Village in Canoga Park, in the southeast parking lot on the corner of Topanga Canyon Blvd. and Victory Blvd.
Cost: $10/Single Rider, $35/Family Van (4 tickets), or $125/Bulldozer Bundle (14 tickets)
All proceeds will support the JLLA and its community projects. Visit https://www.jlla.org/community-impact-new/ for more information.
To purchase tickets or for more details: https://www.jlla.org/touch-a-truck/
For questions contact: TouchATruck@jlla.org
About the Junior League of Los Angeles: The Junior League of Los Angeles is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and to improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. We serve the community through projects aimed at providing self-esteem and empowering transition-aged foster youth, as well as educational opportunities for unserved students seeking higher education. Visit www.jlla.org, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JLLosAngeles
About Westfield Topanga & The Village: The San Fernando Valley’s fashionable front door to cutting-edge shopping, entertainment, and social experiences—Westfield Topanga and The Village combine to provide a single destination unlike any other. For pure power shopping bliss in a cool and elegant indoor escape, there is Westfield Topanga’s one-of-a-kind lineup that offers best-in-class luxury boutiques and iconic global brands. The Village provides an open-air oasis and social setting long craved by Valley residents. Under a green canopy of sycamores, olive trees, and native California plants, The Village is a one of a kind treat. Its abundant open space and walkable pathways reveal a curated collection of home, lifestyle, health, and wellness brands, with a wide selection of al fresco restaurants perfect for dining under the stars.
