2022 London Book Fair presents Remembrance of Meals Past

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remembrance of Meals Past is Anita Legsdin’s vibrant recounts of memories which she cleverly associates with foods. The book is a compilation of short stories that feature cuisines that would surely entice readers’ appetites, but no need to fret, as Anita also includes the recipes of the featured dishes in her book.

Remembrance of Meals Past proves how people, things, and even foods give colors to one’s past that would surely be a delight to look back on. It is not just a cookbook detailing cooking instructions of mouthwatering dishes but also a memoir full of wisdom and nostalgia that would lighten heavy loads and warm weary hearts.

“This book has its unique and heartwarming way of connecting to the readers because most of the dishes and events mentioned in the tales cab also can be found or happen in real life. The readers will surely have fun reading every tale because their imagination will not only focus on the activities of the characters but also on the rich food and culture that are mentioned.” — ReadersMagnet’s Review.

Anita learned to cook from her mother, whose mother went to cooking school in France and became a professional chef. She is of Latvian ancestry and was indeed raised on Eastern European dishes such as sauerkraut and sausages.

