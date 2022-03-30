Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,677 in the last 365 days.

2022 London Book Fair presents Remembrance of Meals Past

Author Offers Readers with a Book that Smells of Home

This book has its unique and heartwarming way of connecting to the readers because most of the dishes and events mentioned in the tales cab also can be found or happen in real life.”
— ReadersMagnet’s Review.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remembrance of Meals Past is Anita Legsdin’s vibrant recounts of memories which she cleverly associates with foods. The book is a compilation of short stories that feature cuisines that would surely entice readers’ appetites, but no need to fret, as Anita also includes the recipes of the featured dishes in her book.

Remembrance of Meals Past proves how people, things, and even foods give colors to one’s past that would surely be a delight to look back on. It is not just a cookbook detailing cooking instructions of mouthwatering dishes but also a memoir full of wisdom and nostalgia that would lighten heavy loads and warm weary hearts.

“This book has its unique and heartwarming way of connecting to the readers because most of the dishes and events mentioned in the tales cab also can be found or happen in real life. The readers will surely have fun reading every tale because their imagination will not only focus on the activities of the characters but also on the rich food and culture that are mentioned.” — ReadersMagnet’s Review.

Anita learned to cook from her mother, whose mother went to cooking school in France and became a professional chef. She is of Latvian ancestry and was indeed raised on Eastern European dishes such as sauerkraut and sausages.

Remembrance of Meals Past
Written by Anita Legsdin
E-book |
Paperback |
Hardcover |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

2022 London Book Fair presents Remembrance of Meals Past

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.