Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,664 in the last 365 days.

New Edition of Nebraska Driver’s Manual Released

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles recently released a new version of the state Driver’s Manual. The Driver’s Manual is a detailed guide of all the basic principles and rules of the road that all drivers should know.

 

The manual is available in English and Spanish and with audio online for free on the Nebraska DMV’s website, dmv.nebraska.gov, where it can be accessed on the home page.

 

Because laws can change from one edition to the next, all drivers should become familiar with the information in the latest manual. The manual is also essential for teenagers and young adults learning to drive for the first time. All young drivers must pass a written test to get a permit or full driver’s license. Answers to the written test questions are found within the Driver’s Manual.

 

“The Nebraska Driver’s Manual is an important tool in helping all drivers follow the law and drive safely,” said Sara O’Rourke, administrator of the Driver Licensing Services division. “Whether you have been driving for many years or are just getting started, brushing up on the rules of the road in Nebraska is always a good idea.”

 

A link to the English version of the manual can be found on the homepage of the Nebraska DMV’s website, dmv.nebraska.gov. Other versions can be found at dmv.nebraska.gov/manuals, along with manuals on other important subjects, such as motorcycles and commercial driver’s licenses.

 

For those who cannot access the manual on the DMV website, printed copies can be obtained by contacting the Driver Licensing Services division at 402-471-3861.

 

###

You just read:

New Edition of Nebraska Driver’s Manual Released

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.