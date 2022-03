The KarINN by Airriva - Social, Boutique Hotel Opening in Fort Lauderdale, FL

The KarINN by Airriva in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, March 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The KarINN, located at 908 NE 15th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL, opens on April 1st with a Grand Opening celebration at the property. This location will be the first in the ‘social’ line of boutique hotels that Airriva is launching.The KarINN project is a complete remodel of the old Las Olas Guesthouse. Staff designers Gavin Moore and Veronica Mallion have worked tirelessly to bring this one-of-a-kind property to life by combining comedy and modern styling. “We started with a blank canvas and were able to bring in Airriva flair while maneuvering impossible moments into breakthroughs,” said Moore, Lead Designer.In-room features, including surfboard closets and accent walls, marry with the in-house murals and signage to make the #NoKarens vibe a reality. Guests will enter the KarINN and find themselves in a courtyard area saturated in vibrant colors, neon signage, and it comes complete with a pool. Each of the eight rooms will have access to this shared space and will soon have a community kitchen at the guest’s disposal.Airriva’s comedic approach to design is showcased through a caricature “Karen'' cut-out and a mural urging “Karen” to have a drink. The “No Karens” theme was inspired by the desire to move away from sleepy, conventional BNB stays. Airriva has been blending comedy with short-term rentals since early 2022, seen both in its decor concepts and marketing strategy. Columbus comedian Adam Little, the face of Airriva’s recent ad campaigns, which can be viewed here , will be in attendance for Friday’s event, and other more prominent named guests who are encouraged to create “the best content” for free stays.The day-to-day operations of the boutique hotel will be run by Airriva, who will provide both short-term and extended accommodations for transient or corporate travel. In addition, the Airriva FriendZone, a unique incentive program that gains users rewards for staying Airriva, will be available for all direct bookings at this location. Reservations can be made at www.airriva.com. About Airriva: Airriva is a luxurious short-term rental company based in Columbus, OH. Founded in 2018, Airriva provides high-quality short-term rental properties in the best neighborhoods around Ohio and across the country. Airriva offers curated, one-of-a-kind listings with attention to detail, centralized location, and modern renovations.