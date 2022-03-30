The KarINN by Airriva - Social, Boutique Hotel Opening in Fort Lauderdale, FL
The KarINN, open April 1st in Fort Lauderdale, is the first in Airriva's 'social' line, blending modern styling with comedy to create a unique BNB experience.
We started with a blank canvas and were able to bring in Airriva flair while maneuvering impossible moments into breakthroughs”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The KarINN, located at 908 NE 15th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL, opens on April 1st with a Grand Opening celebration at the property. This location will be the first in the ‘social’ line of boutique hotels that Airriva is launching.
— Gavin Moore, Lead Designer
The KarINN project is a complete remodel of the old Las Olas Guesthouse. Staff designers Gavin Moore and Veronica Mallion have worked tirelessly to bring this one-of-a-kind property to life by combining comedy and modern styling. “We started with a blank canvas and were able to bring in Airriva flair while maneuvering impossible moments into breakthroughs,” said Moore, Lead Designer.
In-room features, including surfboard closets and accent walls, marry with the in-house murals and signage to make the #NoKarens vibe a reality. Guests will enter the KarINN and find themselves in a courtyard area saturated in vibrant colors, neon signage, and it comes complete with a pool. Each of the eight rooms will have access to this shared space and will soon have a community kitchen at the guest’s disposal.
Airriva’s comedic approach to design is showcased through a caricature “Karen'' cut-out and a mural urging “Karen” to have a drink. The “No Karens” theme was inspired by the desire to move away from sleepy, conventional BNB stays. Airriva has been blending comedy with short-term rentals since early 2022, seen both in its decor concepts and marketing strategy. Columbus comedian Adam Little, the face of Airriva’s recent ad campaigns, which can be viewed here, will be in attendance for Friday’s event, and other more prominent named guests who are encouraged to create “the best content” for free stays.
The day-to-day operations of the boutique hotel will be run by Airriva, who will provide both short-term and extended accommodations for transient or corporate travel. In addition, the Airriva FriendZone, a unique incentive program that gains users rewards for staying Airriva, will be available for all direct bookings at this location. Reservations can be made at www.airriva.com.
About Airriva: Airriva is a luxurious short-term rental company based in Columbus, OH. Founded in 2018, Airriva provides high-quality short-term rental properties in the best neighborhoods around Ohio and across the country. Airriva offers curated, one-of-a-kind listings with attention to detail, centralized location, and modern renovations.
Katherine McDermid
Airriva
+1 614-313-7342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other