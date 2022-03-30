Director James Ganiere and Actor Christian Ganiere Will Be Hosting A Panel At WonderCon This Weekend
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmy® nominated Director/Producer James Ganiere (No More Goodbyes), Rebekah Ganiere (Immortal Monster series, USA Today best-selling author) actor Christian Ganiere (9-1-1, Greys Anatomy) and others will be speaking at the ‘Antagonists, Villains and Monsters, Oh My!’ panel at WonderCon in Anaheim this Saturday, April 2nd 2022 from 5pm - 6pm in room 300B.
WonderCon is the sister show to Comic-Con, embracing all the main aspects of SDCC, including comics, movies, TV, animation, the Masquerade, and more. The event has grown in all aspects over the years: more attendees, more exhibitors, more programming, and more fun.
In its current Anaheim-based incarnation, WonderCon continues to be a must-attend event on the comic book convention schedule. WonderCon is set to have over 50,000 attendees this year.
The panel is titled ‘Antagonists, Villains and Monsters, Oh My!’. Have you ever watched a movie and rooted for the villain? Do you read books where you cringe and are yet delighted by the awfulness of the bad guy? Have you ever seen a villain transform before your eyes as you realize their motives are not that far gone from what you yourself believe?
This panel will allow attendees to learn from Award winning best selling writers and actors on how to exactly make them memorable, make them tick, make them real and get your audience cringing and still wanting more, all while making the hero shine brighter.
Rebekah Ganiere (Immortal Monster series, USA Today best-selling author), James Ganiere (Emmy® nominated Director/Producer, Crypted franchise), Angel Payne (USA TODAY Best Selling Author). David Howard (Writer, Galaxy Quest), Leigh Savidge (Oscar-nominated Writer, Straight Outta Compton, 66 El Dorado) and Christian Ganiere (Actor, 9-1-1, No More Goodbyes, Greys Anatomy).
Catch the ‘Antagonists, Villains and Monsters, Oh My!’ at WonderCon this Saturday April 2nd 2022 at 5pm at the Anaheim Convention Center.
Jane Owen
WonderCon is the sister show to Comic-Con, embracing all the main aspects of SDCC, including comics, movies, TV, animation, the Masquerade, and more. The event has grown in all aspects over the years: more attendees, more exhibitors, more programming, and more fun.
In its current Anaheim-based incarnation, WonderCon continues to be a must-attend event on the comic book convention schedule. WonderCon is set to have over 50,000 attendees this year.
The panel is titled ‘Antagonists, Villains and Monsters, Oh My!’. Have you ever watched a movie and rooted for the villain? Do you read books where you cringe and are yet delighted by the awfulness of the bad guy? Have you ever seen a villain transform before your eyes as you realize their motives are not that far gone from what you yourself believe?
This panel will allow attendees to learn from Award winning best selling writers and actors on how to exactly make them memorable, make them tick, make them real and get your audience cringing and still wanting more, all while making the hero shine brighter.
Rebekah Ganiere (Immortal Monster series, USA Today best-selling author), James Ganiere (Emmy® nominated Director/Producer, Crypted franchise), Angel Payne (USA TODAY Best Selling Author). David Howard (Writer, Galaxy Quest), Leigh Savidge (Oscar-nominated Writer, Straight Outta Compton, 66 El Dorado) and Christian Ganiere (Actor, 9-1-1, No More Goodbyes, Greys Anatomy).
Catch the ‘Antagonists, Villains and Monsters, Oh My!’ at WonderCon this Saturday April 2nd 2022 at 5pm at the Anaheim Convention Center.
Jane Owen
Jane Owen Public Relations Inc
3238191122
email us here