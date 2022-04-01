Home Care Providers Master Caregiver Retention and Hiring using Smartcare Software

Smartcare's Caregiver Rewards improves caregiver satisfaction and engagement

Next-generation home care software helps home care providers advance caregiver retention and satisfaction.

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartcare Software, Inc., provider of an all-in-one, industry-leading home care platform that delivers highly configurable solutions to providers, continues its leadership position in caregiver retention in the home care industry.

Central to Smartcare Software's retention toolset is Caregiver Rewards, the industry's first embedded loyalty system, which leverages gamification principles to make the job fun - ultimately improving caregiver retention rates. Caregiver Rewards allows agencies to offer tailored rewards for meeting ideal performance criteria. All rewards are configurable to meet the goals of each care provider and automated to make rewards consistent and manageable.

"Engaged, motivated caregivers are more committed and loyal to a provider and show increased productivity, which helps a provider grow and be more successful in the future," says Scott Zielski, CEO of Smartcare Software. "Caregiver Rewards can hugely impact caregiver motivation and engagement, change behaviors, and ensure caregivers are automatically recognized and rewarded daily for their efforts."

Multiple elements intrinsic to the Smartcare Software platform also contribute to caregiver retention. For example, advanced matching algorithms identify the right caregiver to be placed with the right patient. This strengthens their bond and increases caregiver retention rates. Smartcare Software uses machine learning (ML) and unique matching algorithms to assist home care providers in identifying better matches between caregivers and patients. In addition, Mobile point-of-care apps and industry-leading workflows help home care providers using Smartcare Software achieve some of the highest engagement experience levels in the market.

Continuing to expand Smartcare Software's retention suite, the company recently released the ENGAGE Hiring Hub, a comprehensive hiring platform designed to address the unique challenges of attracting and onboarding caregivers. Providers can post positions to job boards, manage applicants, and move candidates quickly through the stages of their hiring process while keeping information online and organized. ENGAGE decreases applicant dropout while helping to build an employer brand to attract and hire top talent and achieve agency success. With ENGAGE, caregiver retention begins with the first interaction of a caregiver applicant and follows through with a satisfying hiring and onboarding experience.

"The hiring process and first 90-days of onboarding are critical to successful caregiver retention," says Scott Zielski. "Having a single system to engage their new staff sets providers up for caregiver retention success and higher overall satisfaction."

Using Smartcare Software, home care providers ranging from independent agencies to national home care provider networks have unlocked the solution to caregiver engagement and retention while solving a wide range of operational challenges.

For more information about Smartcare Software visit: www.Smartcaresoftware.com

About Smartcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Smartcare Software is a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and point-of-care platform developing transformative technologies to support the future of home care in post-acute and long-term care markets. Smartcare Software's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification, and advanced automation, Smartcare Software is solving home care's staffing and retention crisis while providing a superior user and client experience. Smartcare Software solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and patient family members, leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.