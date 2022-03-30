Clinton Homicide Victim Identified

March 30, 2022

CLINTON, Iowa - On Saturday, March 26, 2022, the Clinton Fire Department and the Clinton Police Department responded to a 911 call reference a structure fire inside of 78 31st Ave North. Upon arrival, their attention was drawn to Apartment N and the Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire. A deceased individual was found inside the apartment and the Clinton Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Clinton Medical Examiner, Clinton County Attorney’s Office, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner launched a criminal investigation.

The decedent was been identified as 41 year old Dustin Christopher Doran, formerly of Newton, IA.

On Monday, March 28, 2022, an autopsy was performed by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. The State Medical Examiner has ruled the manner of Doran’s death a Homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and the Clinton Police Department does not believe there is any cause for concern by the public of being in any danger.