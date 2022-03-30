Peak To Peak Marketing Google Partner Status Renewed March 2022
Peak to Peak Marketing is pleased to announce that it has received Google Partner status again in March 2022.
Peak To Peak Marketing has been providing Google Ads to our small and medium-size business clients since 2009. We pride ourselves on receiving our 2022 Certified Google Ads Partner recognition."NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 -- Peak to Peak Marketing is pleased to announce that the company has achieved all of the requirements to be recognized by Google, Inc. as a Google Partner.
— Cheryl MacNaughton
Google describes the Google Partners program as a program “designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. The program offers Partners strategic benefits to empower them to help their clients get the most out of their Google Ads campaigns.”
There are a number of parameters companies must meet in order to achieve Google Partner status. These include performance, spending, and certifications. Companies in the top 3% of the Google Partner program can earn premier partner status.
“The Google Ads Certified Partners are recognized for their excellence in managing and maintaining clients' campaigns along with Ads Skills and certifications,” explains Cheryl MacNaughton, President and CEO of Peak to Peak Marketing. “Among the benefits of being a Google Ads Partner, we are able to provide our new clients with a $600 CAD ad spend matching coupon.”
For businesses who want to benefit from the power of Google advertising but don’t know where to begin, Google Partners qualified agencies that help manage and market brands and businesses through Google Ads, Google’s revolutionary pay-per-click advertisement program. To become a Google Partner, Peak to Peak Marketing demonstrated not only a level of expertise in using Google Ads but also the ability to manage large-scale campaigns over an extended period of time with measurable success rates.
Peak to Peak Marketing offers advanced Google Ads support as well as helps clients develop effective advertising strategies. As a Google Partner, Peak to Peak Marketing has access to additional tools and resources to help clients succeed.
“Google is a dynamic organization with an evolving platform. Being a Google Partner ensures that we not only have access to the best training and tools, but we get the opportunity to test new technology before it is available to the public,” explained MacNaughton. “Working with a Google Partner gives businesses access to top advertising experts.”
Google Partners are required to pass recertification exams every year and are held to a high standard to ensure they continue to be eligible. You can review the requirements here:
Google Partners are listed in the Google Partner directory. You can view Peak to Peak Marketing’s listing here:
Stop Struggling With Google Ads