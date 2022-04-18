Peak to Peak Marketing Offers Canada Businesses a Free Snapshot Report
Peak to Peak Marketing is pleased to offer a free snapshot report to Canada businesses and will include a 30-day free trial of their online business Centre app.
Having insight into your business's online presence and a single business app to access turnkey digital applications for listings management, social media posts, plus free guides for success. ”NORTH VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA , April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peak to Peak Marketing is pleased to announce that they will be offering a free Snapshot report to Canadian businesses so that they can verify the accuracy of their online information. Recognizing the critical importance of accuracy in the business listing, Peak to Peak Marketing will also offer businesses free access for 30 days to their proprietary online business Centre app that provides business owners free access to the applications to view and take control of listing information.
"Having insight into your business's online presence and a single business app to access turnkey digital applications for listings management, social media posts, plus free guides to learn about how to respond to reviews, engage your audience through social media makes it easier than ever for a small business owner to have confidence in the success of their digital marketing efforts,” explains Cheryl MacNaughton, president and CEO of Peak to Peak Marketing.
The business snapshot report is a starting point for Canadian businesses trying to build more visibility and brand credibility online. The report provides essential information about how the business appears in searches, what steps their customers take to find them, and what kind of reviews they are receiving.
“Reviews and reputation management are essential for building brand trust online,” explains MacNaughton. “From the business app, business owners can see their reviews in one place. Our premium Reviews and Reputation Management service can help businesses establish stronger relationships with customers as well as better credibility in the industry.”
Peak to Peak Marketing’s business app also gives businesses access to insights about the customer journey. With a better understanding of the pathways through which customers reach them, business owners can refine their marketing and website content to more effectively attract customers.
To request your free business Snapshot Report and get 30 days of free access to the business app, visit
