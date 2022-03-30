Agriculture Committee – Week 12, 2022

HF 2380 increases the cap on number of hemp acres a farmer can plant from 40 to 320. Under current law, this cap was to be lifted in 2023. The legislation is effective upon enactment.
[3/29: 47-0 (Excused: Celsi, Hogg, Rozenboom]
