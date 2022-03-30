Submit Release
Human Resources Committee – Week 12, 2022

March 30, 2022 Senate Staff Blog, Human Resources Committee, Votes 0

HF 736 – Medicaid eligibility status overpayments

HF 736, as amended, directs the Department of Human Services, acting as the State Medicaid Agency, to reimburse Iowa providers using state-only funds for any recoupment of an overpayment for care or services if eligibility is later denied. The providers will be reimbursed for any overpayment recoupment if they have (1) verified eligibility with the eligibility verification system before services are provided, and (2) retained documented of the eligibility verification. DHS will establish rules. [3/29: 47-0 (Excused: Celsi, Hogg, Rozenboom)]

