Submit Release
News Search

There were 990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,668 in the last 365 days.

State Government Committee – Week 12, 2022

March 30, 2022 Senate Staff Blog, State Government Committee, Votes 0

HF 803 – Physicians Assistants (PAs)

HF 803 adds Physician Assistants to areas of the Code that are consistent with PA education, training and experience. These changes update Iowa Code to reflect current federal and state laws in areas of health care where PAs are already authorized to practice but are not specified alongside other healthcare professionals. The bill also provides for rulemaking that will be consistent with physician assistants’ scope of practice and federal law. [3/29: 47-0 (Absent: Celsi, Hogg, Rozenboom)]

You just read:

State Government Committee – Week 12, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.