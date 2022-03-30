State Government Committee – Week 12, 2022

HF 803 – Physicians Assistants (PAs)

HF 803 adds Physician Assistants to areas of the Code that are consistent with PA education, training and experience. These changes update Iowa Code to reflect current federal and state laws in areas of health care where PAs are already authorized to practice but are not specified alongside other healthcare professionals. The bill also provides for rulemaking that will be consistent with physician assistants’ scope of practice and federal law. [3/29: 47-0 (Absent: Celsi, Hogg, Rozenboom)]