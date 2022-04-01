Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,647 in the last 365 days.

Personal Sommeliers Reports Quarter On Quarter Revenue Decline

Day-of-Event Food & Beverage Professionals

Personal Sommeliers Inc. (https://personalsommeliers.com) announced today results of their fourth quarter operations.

Our top priority continues to be delivering exemplary service experiences to DIY Party Hosts and their Guests, while providing the best means for top F&B Pros to participate in the Gig Economy.”
— Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Sommeliers Inc. (https://personalsommeliers.com) announced today results of their fourth quarter operations.

Quarterly revenue declined 65% over the previous quarter, while the number of completed events declined 53% and their National Talent Pool grew to 1,376 Food & Beverage Professionals. (Personal Sommeliers is privately-held and does not disclose financial details.)

“We underestimated the effect of the COVID Omicron Variant and as a result, experienced a significant slow-down in Event Bookings this past quarter. We believe this was a one-off occurance in response to Customer concerns about entertaining at home during the recent pandemic upsurge. We expect revenue growth to resume during the new quarter, as bookings are already returning to expected levels and Customers adapt to living with COVID.” said Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier.

He added “Our top priority continues to be delivering exemplary service experiences to Do-it-Yourself Party Hosts and their Guests, while providing the best means for top Food & Beverage Professionals to participate in the Gig Economy.”

About Personal Sommeliers

Personal Sommeliers is the premier online platform connecting top Food & Beverage Professionals with Do-it-Yourself Party Hosts.

Spend more time with your Guests and less time in the kitchen, behind the bar or answering the front door by hiring Day-of-Event talent for your Party at a fraction of the cost of catering.

WATCH OUR VIDEO: https://youtu.be/PBsUoIJ1khE

Personal Sommeliers serves major metropolitan markets throughout the United States, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Chicago, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Miami.

Robert Smith
Personal Sommeliers Inc.
+1 415-275-9100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

Be the Host

You just read:

Personal Sommeliers Reports Quarter On Quarter Revenue Decline

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.