Personal Sommeliers Reports Quarter On Quarter Revenue Decline
Personal Sommeliers Inc. (https://personalsommeliers.com) announced today results of their fourth quarter operations.
— Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier
Quarterly revenue declined 65% over the previous quarter, while the number of completed events declined 53% and their National Talent Pool grew to 1,376 Food & Beverage Professionals. (Personal Sommeliers is privately-held and does not disclose financial details.)
“We underestimated the effect of the COVID Omicron Variant and as a result, experienced a significant slow-down in Event Bookings this past quarter. We believe this was a one-off occurance in response to Customer concerns about entertaining at home during the recent pandemic upsurge. We expect revenue growth to resume during the new quarter, as bookings are already returning to expected levels and Customers adapt to living with COVID.” said Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier.
He added “Our top priority continues to be delivering exemplary service experiences to Do-it-Yourself Party Hosts and their Guests, while providing the best means for top Food & Beverage Professionals to participate in the Gig Economy.”
About Personal Sommeliers
Personal Sommeliers is the premier online platform connecting top Food & Beverage Professionals with Do-it-Yourself Party Hosts.
Spend more time with your Guests and less time in the kitchen, behind the bar or answering the front door by hiring Day-of-Event talent for your Party at a fraction of the cost of catering.
Personal Sommeliers serves major metropolitan markets throughout the United States, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Chicago, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Miami.
