Submit Release
News Search

There were 992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,688 in the last 365 days.

All Things Judicial Focuses on Raise the Age with the Office of the Juvenile Defender

The latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast provides an update on the Raise the Age law through a conversation with attorneys and staff from the North Carolina Office of the Juvenile Defender (OJD). This episode's guests include Eric Zogry, State Juvenile Defender, Burcu Hensley, Assistant Juvenile Defender, and LaTobia Avent, Communications Manager.

OJD's mission is to provide services and support to juvenile defense attorneys, elevate and evaluate the system of juvenile delinquency representation, and work with juvenile justice advocates to promote positive change in the juvenile justice system.   

"The main difference between juvenile court and adult criminal court is that we look at these young people as developing adults," said Zogry on the podcast. "It gives us the opportunity to say it's not just how old you are and what you're charged with, it's what else is going on with this youth, what does their prior record look like, and what are some available services that are not available in the criminal justice system."

You just read:

All Things Judicial Focuses on Raise the Age with the Office of the Juvenile Defender

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.