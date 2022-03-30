Belleville Rest Area off I-94 in western Wayne County closed April 4-25 for exterior upgrades

Contact:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications

BELLEVILLE, Mich. ­- The Belleville Rest Area off westbound I-94, west of Belleville Road, will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, April 4, through Monday, April 25, while crews upgrade the exterior areas for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

During the closure, crews will replace the curb and sidewalks and install new benches, handrails, picnic facilities, tables, stoves, and trash receptacles.