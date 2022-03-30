US-24 to have one lane open in each direction for sewer work in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights in Wayne County

Contact:

TAYLOR, Mich. ­- Multiple-lane closures are required on US-24 (Telegraph Road) in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights in Wayne County for storm sewer installation.

Starting 7 a.m. Thursday, March 31, through Friday, April 8, northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) will be reduced to one lane from I-94 to US-12 (Michigan Avenue).

Beginning 7 a.m. Monday, April 4, through Monday, April 11, southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) will be reduced to one lane from US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to I-94.

This $13.6 million project includes milling and resurfacing US-24, along with curb and gutter work, drainage improvements, guard rail, sign work, and signal modernization at six locations. There will also be bridge work at Ecorse Creek, north of Van Born Road. The project is expected to be finished this fall.