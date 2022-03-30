I-75/M-46 work in Saginaw County resumes April 4 for final phase

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

BAY CITY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will resume final work items on the I-75/M-46 interchange and road work that began in March 2020. Work includes median barrier wall, removing temporary crossovers and pavement, installing overhead truss signs, completing grading and slope restoration, and bump grinding along the project limits. This work is part of an overall $61.5 million investment to rebuild 2.4 miles of I-75, including the I-75/M-46 interchange.

County:

Saginaw

Highways:

I-75 M-46

Closest city:

Saginaw

Start date:

Monday, April 4, 2022

Estimated end date:

July 2022

Traffic restrictions:

Drivers should expect intermittent single and double-lane closures throughout the project limits.

Safety benefit: This work involves rebuilding 2.4 miles of I-75 and the I-75/M-46 interchange, replacing an aging bridge and installing roundabouts to improve safety and operations.