Submit Release
News Search

There were 991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,700 in the last 365 days.

I-75/M-46 work in Saginaw County resumes April 4 for final phase

Contact: Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

BAY CITY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will resume final work items on the I-75/M-46 interchange and road work that began in March 2020. Work includes median barrier wall, removing temporary crossovers and pavement, installing overhead truss signs, completing grading and slope restoration, and bump grinding along the project limits. This work is part of an overall $61.5 million investment to rebuild 2.4 miles of I-75, including the I-75/M-46 interchange.

County:

Saginaw

Highways:

I-75 M-46

Closest city:

Saginaw

Start date:

Monday, April 4, 2022

Estimated end date:

July 2022

Traffic restrictions:

Drivers should expect intermittent single and double-lane closures throughout the project limits.

Safety benefit: This work involves rebuilding 2.4 miles of I-75 and the I-75/M-46 interchange, replacing an aging bridge and installing roundabouts to improve safety and operations.

You just read:

I-75/M-46 work in Saginaw County resumes April 4 for final phase

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.