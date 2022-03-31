Westbury School District Kicks Off Construction for District-Wide Energy Efficiency Project

Energia means maximum energy savings guaranteed

Project Financial Structure Saves Taxpayers Millions

WESTBURY, NY, US, March 31, 2022 -- Westbury Union Free School District, with project partner Energia, announces the start of construction for their district-wide Energy Performance Contract. The district will generate guaranteed energy savings of at least $395,000 annually, which in conjunction with State Building Aid, and ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds, will be used to fund over $12 million in capital improvements to district facilities at no out-of-pocket cost to taxpayers.

"I believe every child deserves a World-class education experience while enrolled at Westbury Union Free School District, and we know classroom environment can have a big impact on student learning,” said Dr. Tahira A. DuPree Chase, Superintendent of Schools. “By engaging in an Energy Performance Contact, with our partners Energia, we will be able to upgrade our facilities, resulting in more comfortable classrooms - all at no additional cost to taxpayers. Additionally, we are adding solar sustainable energy, reducing our carbon footprint, and furthering our positive impact in the world."

The scope of work for Westbury’s energy performance contract boasts the following benefits for the community:

• Self-Funding Capital Improvements to District facilities: $7,945,000

• ESSER Funds: $4,100,000

• Total Project Scope: $12,079,500

• Guaranteed energy savings over 18-year term: $8,463,259

• Net Positive Cash Flow (with State Aid) over 18-year term: $5,644,415

• Total Economic Benefit to School District with No Out-of-Pocket Cost or Tax Increase: $17,723,915

The Westbury Energy Performance Project includes the installation of solar panels at the high school and middle school. Westbury High School will receive car port solar panels, providing beneficial shelter to the vehicles on campus as well as the energy upside, while Westbury Middle School will have roof-top solar panels installed. Additional energy conservation measures across six schools and two administration buildings include: air handling equipment, walk-in freezers/coolers, building management upgrades, building envelope improvements (such as weather stripping), and ventilation upgrades.

Energia, an energy-savings financial engineering firm, provides expert guidance and technical oversight for the district throughout the energy performance contract. The U.S. Department of Energy defines energy performance contracting as “a budget-neutral approach to make building improvements that reduce energy and water use and increase operational efficiency.” Westbury schools can pay for today’s facility upgrades with tomorrow’s energy savings – without tapping into capital budgets.

“We are excited to kick-off construction at Westbury schools,” said Kendra McQuilton, CEO of Energia. “Dr. Chase and the Westbury School Board have been champions of environmental and fiscal responsibility, all with students as the top priority. This project will make significant improvements to classroom comfort while yielding financial upside for years to come.”

In contrast to a bond referendum, energy performance contracts do not require a tax increase or any out-of-pocket costs. The project is fully funded by the guaranteed energy savings that the upgrades will yield over time. If the guaranteed energy savings do not materialize, the energy services company must make the school district whole.

ABOUT ENERGIA:

Energia, an Energy Finance Solutions Provider for School Districts and Municipalities, turns school district energy liabilities into educational assets. Energia (formerly The ECG Group) empowers school districts nationwide to unlock trapped energy funds and convert energy-inefficient facilities into world-class educational environments – without generating out-of-pocket expenses or requiring district referendums. Energia is a trusted advisor and advocate for understanding, explaining, and managing the complex school district energy-savings eco-system. Energia ensures school districts can be confident in their energy-saving initiatives. For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com

ABOUT WESTBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT:

The mission of the Westbury Union Free School District is to promote academic excellence, social development, and emotional growth of our students as lifelong learners who will contribute to an ever-changing world and global society. Located in Nassau County, New York (Long Island), Westbury School District contains 6 schools and serves approximately 5400 students.