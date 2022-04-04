DAILY DIRT INDIEGOGO CAMPAIGN LAUNCHES
A new app for gardeners: Spend more time digging and less time scrolling!GREENWICH, NY, USA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Morning Ag Clips LLC is pleased to announce plans for its newest venture, the Daily Dirt, an eResource intended to help backyard gardeners swap scrolling time for digging time.
Find out how you can be a part of the Daily Dirt right from the start, in our IndieGoGo campaign! Click here for more information.
“The goal of the Daily Dirt is to help keep dirt lovers ‘in the dirt’ and engaged year-round,” said Morning Ag Clips Publisher and President Kate Ziehm. “After many meetings and brainstorming sessions, countless ideas, sketches, and plans, we are ready to launch a campaign that will get this idea out of our heads and onto your fingertips.”
The project will culminate in an app and a website that will engage gardeners with exactly what they’re looking for, when they need it most. A million questions can fly through your head in the garden: What’s the spacing on these carrots? When should I transplant my broccoli? What’s causing these spots on my tomatoes? Let us catch the answers for you, so you can get back to doing what you love: gardening.
“This app is going to make life so much easier for my fellow gardeners,” explained Brittany Jenks, Managing Editor for the Morning Ag Clips. “Sometimes you just need a quick answer to a simple question, and other times, you want to relax with a cup of tea and peruse what new tomato varieties are out there. This app is going to do both. It's going to give you your time back, so you don't have to hunt for what you need. I would much rather enjoy the garden than my screen; I think most gardeners would agree!”
The team’s goal is to be up and running by spring of 2023.
Keep up with the Daily Dirt on Facebook (@thedailydirtnews), Instagram (@thedailydirtnews), and Twitter (@DailyDirt4). And don’t forget to check out the IndieGoGo campaign here!
***
About the Morning Ag Clips: Morning Ag Clips collects in one place breaking local and national agricultural news every day. We give millions of farmers, ranchers, industry leaders, advocates, educators, and friends of farming the quick one-two on agriculture happenings delivered through our website or state-by-state e-blast. We are America’s #1 Daily Ag News Source. Follow the Morning Ag Clips online (www.morningagclips.com), on Twitter (@AgClips), Instagram (@MorningAgClips), and on Facebook (@MorningAgClips nationally plus any of 28 state pages).
