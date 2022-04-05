Albany Job Fair April 13, 2022 Features 95+ Recruiters Hiring including Amazon, USPS, SYSCO, Spectrum, NYS, TSA, UPS
The In Person Albany Job Fair will be held on April 13, 2022 in Latham NY at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center.
The Spring Albany Job Fair features an astounding variety of recruiters from all industries! Great for Recent Grads, Entry Level, Senior Management, RN/LPNs, CDL/CDLA Drivers, Warehouse & Health Care”LATHAM, NY, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The In Person Albany Job Fair will be held on April 13, 2022 in Latham NY at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center. Many employers interviewing and hiring on the spot. Meet with Glaxo Smith Kline, Amazon, Unity House, Instacart, NYS Dept of Transportation, Visiting Nurses, CDCPHP, NYS Troopers, RedShift Recruiting, NYS of Health, Curtis Lumber, Dicks Sporting Goods and many more!
— Darcy Knapp, Event Organizer
The Albany Job Fair offers job seekers hiring opportunities with more than 95+ area and regional companies looking to fill immediate openings from entry level to senior management.
We expect more than 800 job seekers to pre-submit resumes for scanning and distribution to the recruiters. Attendance expected to be high due to the current unemployment numbers and the increase in minimum wage.
The Albany Job Fair features over 95+ recruiters and runs from 9am through 4pm on Wednesday April 13, 2022. The Albany Job Fair is open to the public. Admission and parking are free. Public transit access via CTDA, Bus Route #182. The Holiday Inn Express has ample parking and easy access from the Northway.
The Albany Job Fair is Wednesday April 13, 2022 at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham New York. The Albany Fair is underwritten by Albany Broadcasting, Catamount Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics. Sponsors include SYSCO, Instacart, Jersey Mike’s and eBiz Docs. The Albany Job Fair is open from 9am to 4pm. Admission is free. Registration is not required. Resumes will be accepted for scanning and distribution to all recruiters ahead of and at the event. Resumes can be emailed in to be scanned and forwarded to all recruiters.
Come meet and interview with recruiters on site. Find that perfect opportunity to start your first or next career! You can interview with 70+ recruiters on site from a vast array of industries. Many companies will be hiring on the spot! Bring your resume and dress for success.
The recruiters are ready to interview all day. Job seekers can check the website for a list of a Zoom seminars on career path choices, resume writing, and interview skills.
Recruiters confirmed and on site include: Albany Broadcasting, AMAZON, AFLAC, Albany Broadcasting, All Star Auto Lights, Any-Time Home Care, Ball Corporation, Ballston Spa National Bank, Baptist Health, Belleview Builders, Berkshire Farm, BOCES Albany-Schoharie-Schenectady, CDPHP, Center for Disability Services, Charter Communications, City of Albany Housing Authority, Civil Service, Combined Insurance, Conifer Park, Curtis Lumber, DeCrescente Distributors, NYS Dept of Corrections, Dicks Sporting Goods, Driveline Retail Merchandising, Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES, Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., Evergreen North America Industrial Services, Express Employment Professionals, Fabcon Precast LLC, Firematic Supply Company, First New York FCU, First Student, Ginsberg's Foods, Glaxo Smith Kline, Glenmont Job Corps, Goulet Trucking, Harold Levinson Associates LLC, Home Helpers, Home Instead, Hope House, Imperial Pools, Inc., Instacart, Jacent Strategic Merchandising, Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, Latham, The Pool Company, Living Resources, MAXIMUS, Mazzone Hospitality, Morgan Stanley, National DCP Institute, Nationwide Retirement Solutions, Norlite a Tradebe Company, Northwestern Mutual, NY Army National Guard, NY Life, NY State of Health, NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Dept of Transportation, NYS DMV, NYS Laborers' Organizing Fund, NYS Office of General Services, NYS Troopers, OrthoNY, Positive Energy, Preferred Mutual Insurance Company, RedShift, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SABIC, Santa Clara County Sheriffs Office, Saratoga Casino Hotel, Saratoga National Bank, Sonoco, Spectrum Mobile, Spectrum/Charter Communications, St Peter's Health Partners, Sunmark Credit Union, SYSCO, SYSCO, Target Distribution, Teresian House, The Arc of Rensselaer County, The Grand at Barnwell, Trailways, Transportation Security Administration, Trustco Bank, United States Postal Service, Unity House of Troy Inc, UPS, US Navy, Van Rensselaer Manor, Visiting Nurses of Albany, Visiting Nurses Home Care, Vytelle, Wadhams Enterprises, Inc., Wainschaf Associates, WAMC Northeast Public Radio, Wildwood Programs Inc.
The Albany Job Fair is ready to meet the needs of the Capital Region's job seekers, from first time hires, to downsized and laid off workers, and those previously on unemployment coming back into the workforce. From cashiers to engineers, warehouse workers to CDL drivers, home care workers and first responders - You can find your next career or first job at The Albany Job Fair.
