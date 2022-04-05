Submit Release
News Search

There were 623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,992 in the last 365 days.

#koinfetti ANNOUNCES NEW NFT-INDEPENDENT FILM FINANCING SITE - POPKOIN.COM

Blushing Baboons - NFT & Merch

Blushing Baboons

POPKOIN NFTs Movies and more

POPKOIN - NFT For Movies

#koinfetti ANNOUNCES NEW NFT-INDEPENDENT FILM FINANCING SITE POPKOIN.COM Special NFT Collections Will Be Sold On KOINFETTI; Independent Films Will Be Financed

POPKOIN marries the innovation of NFTs with the creative talents of independent filmmakers. Furthermore, the NFTS to be sold by the KOINCESSION STAND, will stand out from the crowd of other NFTs.”
— Peter Sordjan - Founder
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KOIN MARKETPLACE, LLC (“KOINFETTI”), the NFT marketplace of the cryptocurrency (xKN), KOIN, announced today the launch of a transformative new affiliated Web site, POPKOIN.com, which, through its KOINCESSION STAND, will sell special NFT collections on KOINFETTI and will finance independent films.

POPKOIN.com will sell two kinds of NFT collections, KERNELS and POPKOIN TUBS, with the first NFT drops of each in April 2022. Each KERNEL collection, available through POPKOIN, will be associated with a particular independent film. Purchasers of KERNELS will own the NFTs, and POPKOIN will finance the film from net proceeds to POPKOIN. Prior to the release of the film, the KERNELS will “POP,” meaning that holders of the KERNELS, at that time, will have the option either to “burn” (redeem) the KERNELS in exchange for a percentage of POPKOIN’s share of revenues from the exploitation of the film or to retain the KERNELS, which holders then can continue to consume, including through secondary sales.

POPKOIN will use a portion of the net revenues from sales of POPKOIN TUBS to finance one or more films on the slate of films funded by POPKOIN; holders of POPKOIN TUBS, at the time of distribution of revenues from the exploitation of each film, will be eligible to receive, from #popkoin, as a reward, a percentage of POPKOIN’S revenues from each such film.

POPKOIN will be reserving up to 20% of royalties from secondary sales to share on a pro rata basis with purchasers of NFTs from the KOINCESSION STAND, as a reward.

Independent filmmakers can submit projects for NFT collections and financing by POPKOIN by going to the SCREENING ROOM on POPKOIN.com.

POPKOIN also, in the near future, will be launching PKNGAME (POPKOIN GAME), a game in which thousands of prizes, including many NFTs and special access—even participation—in films financed by POPKOIN, can be won.

About KOIN MARKETPLACE, LLC:
KOIN MARKETPLACE, LLC is a Florida company that provides a different and innovative NFT marketplace, one with a purpose. KOINFETTI provides its members, incubators, and holders of (xKN) KOIN, its affiliated cryptocurrency, benefits and rewards and a real sense of community, keeping users engaged at all times, and does the same for its creators. The company is poised to announce many more inventive features in the very near term.

#koinfetti
#koingives
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

What is #koinfetti NFT Marketplace

You just read:

#koinfetti ANNOUNCES NEW NFT-INDEPENDENT FILM FINANCING SITE - POPKOIN.COM

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.