#koinfetti Announces New NFT & Merchandising Drop
Almighty Kaygee from The Legendary Cold Crush Brothers - A Hip Hop Pioneer Is Dropping 499 NFTs With Associated Tee Shirts
It is an honor to work with Kaygee, who brings his inventive thinking to the NFT space, and the other creators on #koinfetti feel privileged to be peers of this revered pioneer of Hip Hop.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KOIN MARKETPLACE, LLC (“KOINFETTI”), announced Almighty Kaygee’s first official drop of NFTs and associated numbered merchandise items on its marketplace. The tees and NFTs feature Breezy, one of the characters of Kaygee’s Buggins series, a rapping group of bugs that Kaygee is turning into an educational television series for children.
— Peter Sordjan - Founder #koinfetti
Kenneth Pounder, known as Almighty Kaygee, is a Hip Hop and Rap original and an inspiration to future generations who followed. Hip Hop artists and rappers today acknowledge that, without Kaygee, one of the creators of the genre, Hip Hop would not exist as it does.
Kaygee first learned to break dance from the original "Mr Freeze" and "Crip" and learned to rap in 1974 after he heard GrandMaster Flash and the Furious 3's. He became a member of the all Jamaican "Cheeba Crew"; while with the Cheeba Crew, he learned to emcee and DJ simultaneously. In 1979, Kaygee became a part of the legendary Cold Crush Brothers. The Cold Crush Bothers went to Japan in 1982 on the groundbreaking Wild Style Tour and were the first group signed to CBS Records through the Tuff City label. They brought down the house, along with LL Cool J, during the opening for the exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum, "Hip-Hop Nation: Roots, Rhymes and Rage,” organized by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Kaygee has collaborated with such artists as C&C Music Factory, KRS-1, Funk Master Flex, Doug E Fresh, and many more.
KOINFETTI founder, Peter Sordjan, says that “it is an honor to work with Kaygee, who brings his inventive thinking to the NFT marketplace, and the other creators on KOINFETTI’S platform, too, feel privileged to be peers of this revered pioneer of Hip Hop.”
About KOIN MARKETPLACE, LLC:
KOIN MARKETPLACE, LLC [https://gotkoin.com/nftincubator] is a Florida company that provides a different and innovative NFT marketplace, one with a purpose. KOINFETTI provides its members, incubators, and holders of KOIN [https://gotkoin.com/joinkoin], its affiliated cryptocurrency, benefits and rewards and a real sense of community, keeping users engaged at all times, and does the same for its creators. The company is poised to announce many more inventive features in the very near term.
