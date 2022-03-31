Ranked: 2021 The Fastest Typist in Indonesia and 7 other countries
From 69 bsbltyping Cash Prize competitions we list the fastest typist in 3 categories of typing in Canada, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Norway, Poland, UK and US
There are many claims to the title 'The Fastest Typist' but the text they typed and the accuracy is rarely available. Until now. All of this data and analysis is available at bsbltyping.com.”BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Skills, Better Life Ltd, the Blackpool, UK, based company behind bsbltyping.com, has announced the 2021 list of the 'The Fastest Typist in Each Country' which is based on winners of their Daily, Weekly and Monthly Cash Prize Fastest Typist Competitions.
— Tony Rust - Managing Director - Better Skills, Better Life Ltd
Bsbltyping.com is the biggest cash prize speed typing site on the Internet. They hold regular Weekly £10 Prize Fastest Typist and Monthly £30 Prize Fastest Typist Competitions along with their recently introduced Daily £5 Prize Fastest Typist Competition.
Each of these competitions funnel winning competitors into league tables of Winners, Champions and Hall of Famers. These Winners, Champions and Famers are then invited to take part in 'Big Match' competitions and receive an Amazon Gift Voucher for participating. Big Match prizes for the top three placed invited competitors range from £25 to £200. To make the The Big Matches more inclusive, there are also Wildcard places open to any competitor who has taken part in a competition, but who has not won, with cash prizes for the three top scoring Wildcard competitors.
The three categories for speed typing are : Timed Categories - 1 Minute, and 15 Second Burst Speed. Length of Text Category - 500 Words (2,500 keystrokes).
1 Minute Typing - Fastest Typists in Each Country listed by Country and Username
Canada - zhangerbanger 130 WPM 100% Accuracy
India - dindondoe 157 WPM 100% Accuracy
Indonesia - kuda_lumping 105 WPM 100% Accuracy
Malaysia - YIHAO 135 WPM 98.98% Accuracy
Norway - shaz 208 WPM 99.05% Accuracy
Poland - Xeogran 207 WPM 99.90% Accuracy
UK - maciej61238 165 WPM 100% Accuracy
USA - imgonnalose69 133 WPM 100% Accuracy
15 Second Burst Speed Typing - Fastest Typists in Each Country listed by Country and Username
Norway - shaz 223 WPM 99.33% Accuracy
Poland - Xeogran 208 WPM 100% Accuracy
500 Words (2,500 Keystrokes) - Fastest Typists in Each Country listed by Country and Username
Canada - zhangerbanger 94 WPM 99.92% Accuracy
Indonesia - kuda_lumping 79 WPM 99.68% Accuracy
Malaysia - YIHAO 74 WPM 100% Accuracy
Poland - Xeogran 217 WPM 99.44% Accuracy
UK - maciej61238 127 WPM 97.24% Accuracy
USA - nonesocapable 88 WPM 99.44% Accuracy
A spokesperson for bsbltyping.com said , "There is now a web page showing All Time and 2020 Fastest Typist in Each Country as well as a live table showing the current 2022 Fastest Typist in Each Country. The list of countries continues to grow as we attract more visitors from around the world."
