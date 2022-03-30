Route 160 (Forest Hills Drive) Elton Intersection Road Work Continues in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that A. Liberoni Inc., of Plum Borough, will restart work on Monday, April 4, on the project to realign Route 160 (Forest Hills Drive) in Adams Township, Cambria County.

Starting Monday, the contractor will set erosion and sedimentation items, and activate temporary traffic signals, so that work can begin the following week on the bridge that carries Route 2001 (Old Bedford Pike) over Little Paint Creek. This rehabilitation work involves removal of the bituminous deck from the pre-stressed adjacent box beams as well as placement of a composite concrete deck.

Traffic will be controlled under daylight flagging operations as well as one-lane signaled control of the Elton intersection to allow for work on Route 2001 (Old Bedford Pike). Delays of up to 15 minutes are expected. Drivers should plan accordingly and need to use caution moving through the work zone.

Also being completed during the second year of this 2-year project will be the work on Routes 756 (Elton Road) and 160 (Forest Hills Drive) with a building demolition, grading, seeding and soil placement.

All work on this $1.8 million project is expected to be completed by August 2022.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

# # #