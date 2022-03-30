Submit Release
Route 27 Closed in Crawford County

Route 27 is closed to through traffic from the intersection with Guys Mills Road (Route 2032) in East Mead Township to the intersection with Route 198 (Dickson Road) Randolph Township due to a crash.

The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

Due to the continuing winter weather PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. Speed reductions are in place on interstates throughout the northwest region. Motorists can view those restrictions on www.511PA.com.  

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

