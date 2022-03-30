RevolutionHER PRESENTS: A WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH EVENT WITH DOLLY PARTON AND JAMES PATTERSON
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of North America’s largest business and lifestyle communities supporting women and women entrepreneurs is thrilled to be welcoming singer, songwriter, actress, producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist Dolly Parton, alongside the world's #1 bestselling author James Patterson, for a special one-on-one interview at their 2022 Women’s History Month virtual event on March 31st from 12:00-1:30pmEST.
Parton and Patterson will be joining Founder and CEO of RevolutionHER, Maria Locker, for an intimate and compelling fireside chat to discuss how women’s empowerment has evolved over the years; the advocacy work being done to support younger generations towards success; and their new co-authored novel Run, Rose, Run.
The virtual event will also feature an inspiring discussion with Amber MacArthur and guest speaker Autumn Peltier, Indigenous Activist and Chief Water Commissioner for the Anishinabek Nation; and welcome remarks from Canada’s Minister for Women, Gender Equality and Youth, the Honourable Marci Ien.
“International Women’s Day is an opportunity to bring collective communities together, to not only reflect on and celebrate the work that has been done to the advancement of women globally, but also to acknowledge the work ahead of us as a society, and to inspire one another towards action and advocacy for the greater good of all.”
To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/2022-IWD
A portion of proceeds from all tickets sold will go directly to RevolutionHER’s nonprofit arm Momentum, providing support for women entrepreneurs through resources, mentorship and programming.
To interview Maria Locker about this event, the state of entrepreneurship, the impact female entrepreneurs have as economic drivers, or how effective resources can enhance inspiration, community and education for all women in every aspect of their life, please contact:
Dessy Danishwar, Media Relations
Dessy@FrontDoorPR.com
905.805.1024
RevolutionHER™
RevolutionHER (revolutionher.com) is a media company that has supported over 50,000 women and youth worldwide, advocating on behalf of global issues facing females, and providing impactful events, programs, and support resources within an inclusive and safe community to uplift, empower and amplify women's voices globally.
@RevolutionHerTM
Dessy Danishwar
Front Door PR
dessy@frontdoorpr.com