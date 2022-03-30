Kitten Coin Is Having A Meme Contest On Twitter: Winner Receives 200,000,000,000 Kitten Coins
Graphic designers and meme makers from around the globe are invited to showcase their creativity to have a chance to win billions of Kitten Coins.
We are always looking for new ways to promote Kitten Coin and get people engaged. We thought this was a great way to get people to learn about us, showcase their creativity, and win some Kitten Coins.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most have probably seen them all over the internet. Popular images, videos, or text that get tweaked a little bit with new words or graphics and then they spread quickly all over the place. For example, that picture of the guy walking down the street with his girlfriend and then he cranks his head to left as another girl walks by as his girlfriend looks on in disgust? That's what we're talking about. We're talking about memes.
— Kitten Coin Telegram Admin
Kitten Coin is currently running a meme contest via their Twitter account encouraging people to create and post memes centered around this cute feline on Binance Smart Chain. To enter, people just need to create a meme centered around Kitten Coin, post it in the Pinned Post, and then share it as much as possible to get votes for their meme. The top 4 memes will be narrowed down to 2 and then the final 2 will compete for the title of Best Kitten Coin Meme. The winner will receive 200 billion Kitten Coins and second place will receive 80 billion Kitten Coins. All of this takes place between March 29, 2022 and April 3, 2022.
“We are always looking for new ways to promote Kitten Coin and get people engaged. Memes are popular around the world so we thought this was a great way to get people to learn about our project, showcase their creative skills, and have a chance to win some Kitten Coins along the way. We can't wait to see what people come up with.” - Kitten Coin Telegram Admin
In addition to the meme contest, Kitten Coin runs various contests on their Telegram channel on a consistent basis and is planning on having a lottery in the near future. Add in the impending release of their NFTs and its dedicated, volunteer-based community, and Kitten Coin is redefining what it means to be a meme coin.
For those just hearing about Kitten Coin, the contract is renounced which gives holders extra confidence that Kitten Coin will be around for a long time. As a community project, members are coming together to help promote Kitten Coin through various social media networks, and they are in contact with respected individuals in the cryptocurrency, altcoin, and meme coin space to help others learn what Kitten Coin has to offer and what makes it so appealing.
About Kitten Coin: Known for its upbeat, positive, and dedicated community, Kitten Coin provides a steady stream of passive income through its automatic, and instant, reflections protocol. With a low buy and sell tax of 2%, all of which goes back to holders via Kitten Coin reflections, Kitten Coin is great for trading and doesn’t hold its holders hostages via exorbitant entry and exit taxes. The contract is renounced and the community contributes to marketing on an individual basis and has set up a marketing wallet that accepts donations. Everything about this project revolves around the holders of Kitten Coin. Don't miss out with this potential 100X gem, found on Binance Smart Chain. Do your own research. Investing in meme coins can be risky. This is not financial advice.
For more information on Kitten Coin, visit https://kittenbsc.com, and be sure to connect with the community on Telegram.
Kitten Coin Lover
Kitten Coin
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other