External merchandise trade statistics for February 2022

MACAU, March 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total merchandise export amounted to MOP1.01 billion in February 2022, up by 39.2% year-on-year. Value of re-exports (MOP870 million) grew by 36.8%, with that of Travel goods & handbags and Garments surging by 305.0% and 197.3% respectively. Value of domestic exports (MOP142 million) expanded by 55.9%, with that of Garments and Copper & articles thereof rising by 31.6% and 40.2% respectively. Meanwhile, total merchandise import went up by 38.7% year-on-year to MOP10.56 billion; imports of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products, Perfumes and Electronic components leapt by 202.7%, 192.7% and 186.6% respectively, whereas imports of Pharmaceutical products and Motor cars & motorcycles declined by 28.2% and 24.2% respectively. Merchandise trade deficit in February 2022 totalled MOP9.54 billion.

From January to February this year, total value of merchandise export increased by 13.4% year-on-year to MOP2.45 billion, of which value of re-exports (MOP2.10 billion) and domestic exports (MOP341 million) went up by 10.9% and 31.4% respectively. Total value of merchandise import expanded by 35.7% year-on-year to MOP24.61 billion. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP22.17 billion for the first two months of 2022, up by MOP6.19 billion from MOP15.98 billion a year earlier.

Analysed by destination, merchandise export to Hong Kong (MOP1.94 billion), the USA (MOP89 million) and the EU (MOP45 million) from January to February 2022 rose by 17.9%, 22.5% and 30.5% respectively year-on-year. Exports to mainland China dropped by 26.5% year-on-year to MOP175 million, of which exports to the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP148 million) decreased by 30.6%. Exports to the Belt and Road Countries (MOP58 million) declined by 11.5%, while exports to the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP236 thousand) grew by 45.6%. Exports of Textiles & garments rose by 52.7% year-on-year to MOP249 million, while exports of Non-textiles went up by 10.2% to MOP2.20 billion.

By place of origin, merchandise import from the EU (MOP9.33 billion) and mainland China (MOP7.01 billion) in the first two months of 2022 rose by 59.3% and 8.2% respectively year-on-year. Imports from the Belt and Road Countries (MOP4.63 billion) and the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP132 million) increased by 29.0% and 25.0% respectively. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise import from Hong Kong (MOP21.65 billion) expanded by 46.1% year-on-year. On the other hand, imports from mainland China dropped by 16.1% to MOP2.18 billion, with imports from the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP2.14 billion) falling by 15.5%. Imports of Consumer goods grew by 42.2% to MOP18.49 billion, of which imports of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products (MOP3.75 billion), Food & beverages (MOP2.68 billion) and Gold jewellery (MOP2.18 billion) surged by 160.7%, 24.5% and 76.4% respectively. Besides, imports of Mobile phones (MOP2.69 billion), Fuels & lubricants (MOP876 million) and Construction materials (MOP334 million) registered respective growth of 26.1%, 15.8% and 5.4%.

External merchandise trade totalled MOP27.06 billion from January to February 2022, up by 33.3% compared with MOP20.29 billion a year earlier.