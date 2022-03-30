Submit Release
UM students win first prize at ‘Challenge Cup’ national competition for technological projects

MACAU, March 30 - Students from the University of Macau (UM) recently won six prizes in the ‘Challenge Cup’ national inter-varsity competition for extracurricular academic technological projects. The prizes include one first prize, two second prizes, and three third prizes, and the first prize was awarded to a team formed by UM students from the Faculty of Science and Technology for their project of intelligent inspection and maintenance robots for corridor tunnels based on low-light enhancement algorithms. UM is once again the only university from Macao to have won a first prize in this competition.

