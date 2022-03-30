Lumeo’ s No Code Custom Video Analytics Platform Leverages Microsoft Azure to Bring Facial Recognition to Marketplace
The addition of a turnkey method to connect the Azure Face service into any video analytic speaks to the extensibility of the Lumeo platform
The facial recognition algorithms that Azure Face Service brings to the Lumeo Marketplace will allow our customers to deploy facial recognition technology to their existing security systems”OAKLAND, CA, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumeo, a designer of computer vision solutions, announces the integration of the Microsoft Azure Face Service with its curated library of vision AI models. The Azure Face service provides AI algorithms that detect, recognize, and analyze human faces in images.
Lumeo is an open and flexible video analytics platform that addresses the specific business challenge of bridging the latest AI models and techniques with a growing audience attempting to bring intelligence and automation to market through vision AI. The easy-to-use Lumeo platform gives security integrators, manufacturers, and ISVs the tools to harness Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (AI), two technologies that can make sense of video data. The addition of a turnkey method to connect the Azure Face service into any video analytic speaks to the extensibility of the Lumeo platform. “Facial recognition technology is a powerful addition to any security and surveillance system, and we are excited to offer Azure Face Service within our Lumeo Marketplace,” said Devarshi Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Lumeo. “The ability to detect, capture, and compare facial features has numerous applications, including many that go beyond traditional surveillance activities.”
The integration of the Azure Face Service with Lumeo’s platform delivers a quick method to embed facial recognition into security applications for a seamless and highly secured user experience. No machine-learning expertise is required. Features include face detection that perceives facial features and attributes—such as a face mask, glasses, or face location—in an image, and identification of a person by a match to a private repository or via photo ID.
The addition of the Azure Face Service into Lumeo’s marketplace delivers these key facial recognition analytics to any surveillance system:
Identity Verification: Detect, identify, and analyze faces in images and videos. Build on this technology to support recognition of known personnel, identification of VIPs or important guests, and issuing alerts for known bad actors or persons of interest.
Touchless access control: Opt-in face identification enables an enhanced access control experience while reducing the hygiene and security risks from card sharing, loss, or theft. Facial recognition assists the check-in process with a human in the loop for check-ins in airports, stadiums, theme parks, buildings, reception kiosks at offices, hospitals, or schools.
Face redaction: Redact or blur detected faces of people recorded in a video to protect their privacy. This function is important to comply with ordinances or regulations that require a level of privacy on personal data, including all biometric data.
“The facial recognition algorithms that Azure Face Service brings to the Lumeo Marketplace will allow our customers to deploy sophisticated facial recognition technology to their existing surveillance and security systems," commented Shah. “The real power of this integration is the ability to deploy a complete facial recognition solution in a matter of minutes rather than months, without the need for new hardware or costly custom-built analytics.”
About Lumeo
Lumeo is headquartered out of Oakland, CA, and fueled by a vision to transform how the world sees video. Lumeo is the first and only ‘no-code’ video analytic platform that empowers solution providers with the ability to create and deliver custom analytics in minutes--with no technical skills needed. Using drag-and-drop tools, pre-built analytic building blocks, ready-to-use AI models, and APIs, Lumeo lets providers instantly add AI-powered analytics to their own solution or extend existing VMS and camera installations to increase revenue and bottom line. Lumeo’s cloud-managed analytics can run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid model so you can optimize for convenience or cost. Learn more at www.lumeo.com.
